Dublin: 10 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Gardaí arrest man in his 70s over Scouting Ireland sex abuse allegations

A number of properties were also searched by officers.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 14 Feb 2020, 11:14 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a man in his 70s in relation to sexual offences that are alleged to have occurred over a 30 year period.

Officers said the investigation surrounds a number of complaints relating to a man associated with Scouting Ireland.

To date, gardaí said they have “carried out a lengthy investigation into these matters”.

Officers from the Protective Services Unit in Cork city carried out four searches at properties in Cork and one in Kerry. During these searches, they seized documentation, electronic devices and computers.  

A garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána is continuing to liaise with the review group and Tusla in relation to these matters and thanks them for their assistance to date.

“Each and every complaint made to An Garda Síochána will be investigated with professionalism and compassion. An Garda Síochána is appealing to any victim(s) who have not yet come forward to make a complaint at their local Garda station or via the confidential historical abuse phone line at 1800 555 222.

“The man is currently detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

