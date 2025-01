SEVERAL IRISH ACTORS have received nominations in Hollywood’s Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Nicola Coughlan is in contention for Best Female Actor in a Drama Series for Bridgerton, while Colin Farrell and Andrew Scott have both been nominated for their roles in The Penguin and Ripley under the category for Best Male Actor in a TV movie or miniseries.

The awards – which had to cancel their announcement ceremony in Los Angeles due to blazing wildfires – see Irish interest strongest among the TV categories this year.

Coughlan is up for her role in Netflix’s period fantasy Bridgerton – it’s the Galway native first major acting nomination, having first come to wider attention thanks to her role in Derry Girls seven years ago.

Nicola Coughlan on Netflix's Bridgerton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Coughlan and her co-stars are also nominated in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

Fresh off his Golden Globe win for The Penguin, Farrell has been nominated for his lead role in the same programme. His co-star Cristin Milioti has also gotten a nod in the Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries category.

And Andrew Scott has received another nomination for Ripley, the stylish Netflix thriller.

There was disappointment for Saoirse Ronan who missed out on a nomination in the best supporting actress category for her role in the World War II drama Blitz, directed by Steve McQueen.

Paul Mescal has also missed out nominations for his leading role in Gladiator II. Ridley Scott’s sequel doesn’t look set to repeat the awards success of the original , which was a heavy hitter at awards season after its release in 2000.