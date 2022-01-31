Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Fantasy Drama Pick

The Age of Adaline

Amazon Prime Video from Tuesday

Adaline Bowman (Blake Lively) has been 29 -years-old for almost eight decades, living a solitary existence, never allowing herself to get close to anyone who might reveal her secret. When she meets Ellis Jones (Michiel Huisman), he reignites her passion for life and romance and she makes a decision that will chance her life. Directed by Lee Toland Krieger.

Your Romantic Comedy Pick

Blended

Comedy Central at 9pm on Tuesday

After a disastrous blind date, single parents Lauren (Drew Barrymore) and Jim (Adam Sandler) agree on only one thing: they never want to see each other again. But when they each sign up separately for a family trip with their kids, they all end up sharing a suite at a luxurious African safari resort for a week. Directed by Frank Coraci.

Your Documentary Pick

The Tinder Swindler

Netflix from Wednesday

When a group of women discover they were all taken in by the same prolific conman they met through Tinder, they band together to get revenge and to bring him to justice.

Your Sci-Fi Pick

Passengers

RTÉ 2 at 10.15pm on Friday

(Aurora) Jennifer Lawrence and (Jim) Chris Pratt are two passengers onboard a spaceship transporting them to a new life on another planet. The trip takes a deadly turn when their hibernation pods mysteriously wake them 90 years before they reach their destination. Directed by Morten Tyldum.

Your 90s Classic Pick

Benny and Joon

TG4 at 9pm on Saturday

Benny (Aidan Quinn) who cares for his sister Joon (Mary Stuart Masterson) welcomes the eccentric Sam (Johnny Depp) into their new home. But as a relationship develops between Joon and Sam, Benny realises his sister needs more freedom and more support than he can provide alone.