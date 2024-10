MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has said that the National Screening Advisory Committee (NSAC) has achieved ‘significant progress’, as the committee releases its annual report for 2023.

The independent committee makes recommendations to the Minister on the introduction of new population-based screening programmes or changes to existing programmes.

It does not have any operational role in the day-to-day running of any screening programmes, which is done by the HSE.

In 2023, two NSAC recommendations were approved by Minister Donnelly, with Severe Combined Immunodeficiency and Spinal Muscular Atrophy added to the “heel-prick” test of newborns in January and October of 2023 respectively.

These additional tests are due to be rolled by out by the end of the year.

The commencement of an assessment on extending Ireland’s national colorectal cancer screening programme to those aged 50 to 54 by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has also been hailed as progress by the committee.

The programme, BowelScreen, currently invites those aged 59 to 69 years for screening every two years. There is a commitment to screen those aged 55 to 74 in the future, HIQA said earlier in the year.

HIQA are also assessing the establishment of a new targeted screening programme for Abdominal Aortic Aneurism (AAA), a swelling in the aorta, the artery that carries blood from the heart to the abdomen.

The committee also undertook efforts to establish a cancer screening subgroup, to assist in responding to the updated 2022 European Council Recommendation on Cancer Screening.

The results of HIQA’s evidence review of universal ultrasound screening for developmental dysplasia of the hip (DDH) in infants in Ireland were considered by the Committee.

There were also other developments to the Work Programme, with the Committee requesting that HIQA examine the evidence to support a screening programme for Familial Hypercholesterolemia. This evidence review is expected to commence following the conclusion of the BowelScreen and AAA processes.

Commenting on the report, Donnelly said that the fourth annual report by the committee “highlights significant progress” made, commending the committee members and the expansion of newborn bloodspot screening.

“Their efforts will have a very real impact in terms of improving people’s lives through screening programmes.

“The expert opinion of this Committee is invaluable in shaping screening policy in Ireland. Screening saves lives and I look forward to the Committee continuing to provide advice to myself and my Department.”

Additional funding in 2025 is supporting the further development of screening services in Ireland. This includes €1.9 million to enable the expansion of the BowelScreen programme to an increased age range of 58-70, and €2.85 million to enhance the BreastCheck programme.

A further €300,000 has been provided to HIQA to support the faster expansion of the National Newborn Bloodspot Screening Programme.