AN ASSESSMENT HAS commenced of extending Ireland’s national colorectal cancer screening programme to those aged 50 to 54 by the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA).

The programme, BowelScreen, currently invites those aged 59 to 69 years for screening every two years. There is a commitment to screen those aged 55 to 74 in the future, HIQA said.

Colorectal cancer, also called bowel cancer, is the second most frequently occurring cancer – excluding non-melanoma skin cancer – in males and the third most common cancer in females in Ireland.

There is an annual average of approximately 2,560 new cases between 2018 and 2020. Colorectal cancer represents the third most common category of cancer deaths, accounting for an average of approximately 1,000 deaths a year during the same period.

BowelScreen uses a home test kit that looks for a level of blood in the tool. If the amount of blood found in the stool is above the screening limit, participants are referred for a colonoscopy.

HIQA’s deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan said that screening can help to detect signs of cancer at an earlier stage when there may not be symptoms.

“In this assessment, we will explore the benefits, potential harms, and organisational and ethical implications of extending the colorectal cancer screening age for patients, the general public, and the healthcare system in Ireland,” she said.

The US Preventative Services Task Force recommends that adults aged 45 to 75 be screened for colorectal cancer.

HIQA was requested to carry out the health technology assessment by the National Screening Advisory Committee, it said.

Once completed, a draft assessment will be made available for consultation to the public, with an opportunity to provide feedback on the draft findings.

The anticipated completion date is in the second quarter, or between April and June, of 2025.