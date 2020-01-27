Funeral of former NI deputy first minister Séamus Mallon to be held today

THE FUNERAL MASS for Séamus Mallon, the North’s former deputy first minister, will be held in Co Armagh this morning.
Mallon, who as SDLP deputy leader was an architect of the Northern Ireland peace process, died on Friday at the age of 83.
The service, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of people, will be celebrated at noon in Saint James of Jerusalem Church at Mullaghbrack.
RTÉ will broadcast the mass on its digital platform online and via its app.
Mallon was a former teacher who lived in Markethill, Co Armagh, a largely Protestant town, before becoming a politician.
He was a key figure in negotiating the 1998 Good Friday Agreement and after his death tributes were paid from across the political divide.
He implemented the newborn political power-sharing executive at the devolved parliament at Stormont, and his former partner in government and ex-first minister Lord David Trimble said he was a committed democrat who lived up to his word.
Former US President Bill Clinton, who was in office at the time of the Good Friday Agreement and championed peace talks in the 1990s, also paid a touching tribute to Mallon.
He said: “From his earliest entry into politics, Seamus never wavered from his vision for a shared future where neighbours of all faiths could live in dignity—or from the belief he shared with John Hume and the entire SDLP that nonviolence was the only way to reach that goal.”
Former US senator George Mitchell, who was heavily involved in creating the Good Friday Agreement, also paid tribute.
“It’s a great loss for me personally as it is for the people of Northern Ireland,” Mr Mitchell told Q Radio.
“Seamus Mallon was a strong and effective political leader for many decades including the period during which the negotiations were held among all of the parties in Northern Ireland that led to the agreement that brought an end to the violence of the Troubles.”
Books of condolence opened in Belfast City Hall on Saturday and at the Guildhall in Londonderry on Sunday, and have been signed by hundreds of people.
American actress Sharon Stone was among those to sign the book in Belfast, alongside her friend, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Betty Williams, over the weekend.
Stone called Mr Mallon “a legend, a real warrior of peace” as she signed the book along with hundreds of others, including his party colleagues in the SDLP.
Mallon is survived by his daughter Orla.
The chief celebrant of the mass will be the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin, alongside Fr Michael Woods, parish priest of Tandragee
COMMENTS (2)