Funeral of former NI deputy first minister Séamus Mallon to be held today

THE FUNERAL MASS for Séamus Mallon, the North’s former deputy first minister, will be held in Co Armagh this morning.

Mallon, who as SDLP deputy leader was an architect of the Northern Ireland peace process, died on Friday at the age of 83.

The service, which is expected to be attended by hundreds of people, will be celebrated at noon in Saint James of Jerusalem Church at Mullaghbrack.

RTÉ will broadcast the mass on its digital platform online and via its app.