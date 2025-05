SEAMUS RAFTER BRIDGE in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, could be demolished as part of a flood relief scheme for the town.

Significant floods hit the town over Christmas 2021 as one-metre waves cause ‘devastating damage‘ to property, businesses and roads.

Extensive flood relief works will take place in Enniscorthy in the coming months, as the Office of Public Works (OPW) seeks to reduce the adverse affects the town has faced as a result of extreme flooding.

The first phase of the plan sees the removal of the landmark bridge, located over the River Slaney in Enniscorthy.

The bridge following extreme flooding at Christmas 2021.

A pedestrian bridge and road bridge will replace the existing crossing at “suitable locations” above the predicted flood levels, the OPW has said.

Phase two will involve the completion of outstanding relief works that are required in the town.

Along with Wexford County Council, the OPW has launched a public consultation for the town, seeking opinions from locals on the first phase of a flood relief scheme.

Potential locations for the new pedestrian and road bridges in Enniscorthy.

The Seamus Rafter Bridge was named after a native Irish Republic Brotherhood commander who took on a leadership role during the Easter Rising in 1916.

Damage to property, disruption to businesses and traffic issues as a result of extreme flooding events has taken place consistently since 1924, the OPW has said.

Successive Easter Rising commemorations for the rebellion leader were held at the bridge, which was opened in 1991.