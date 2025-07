A JURY IN New York has reached a partial verdict in the high-profile sex trafficking trial of music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, but remains deadlocked on the most serious charge: racketeering conspiracy, which carries a potential life sentence.

After two days of deliberation, the 12-member jury informed Judge Arun Subramanian that it had reached unanimous decisions on four of the five charges Combs faces.

Decicions were made on two counts each of sex trafficking and transportation for the purpose of prostitution, but the jury could not agree on the racketeering count.

A note from the jury said some members held “unpersuadable opinions on both sides”.

Judge Subramanian ordered the jury to continue deliberations and dismissed them for the day, with instructions to resume discussions on Wednesday.

The judge has not yet revealed whether the partial verdicts were guilty or not guilty.

The racketeering charge alleges that Combs, 55, operated a criminal enterprise for nearly two decades, using his music empire and inner circle to force women — including long-term partners Cassie Ventura and a woman identified only as “Jane” — into drug-fuelled, coercive sex acts known as “Freak Offs”.

Prosecutors say senior employees helped enforce his control through threats, forced labour, bribery and even arson.

The seven-week trial featured emotional and disturbing testimony from both Ventura and Jane, who described years of abuse and manipulation.

Prosecutors argued Combs used fear, power and wealth to maintain dominance, claiming he believed he was “untouchable”.

While Combs’ legal team admitted to instances of domestic violence, they insisted the relationships were consensual and challenged the credibility of the women’s claims.

Defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo portrayed Combs as a flawed but successful entrepreneur, dismissing the charges as exaggerated and unsupported by direct testimony from alleged co-conspirators.

The partial verdict follows a civil lawsuit filed by Ventura last year, which was settled out of court for $20 million.

That case opened the floodgates for further civil and criminal complaints, culminating in the current trial.

Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, sat surrounded by his legal team in court, reportedly subdued as the day’s proceedings ended.

The atmosphere in the courtroom was described by severl journalists as “tense”.

Deliberations are set to resume tomorrow morning, with the jury expected to revisit testimony and evidence related to the racketeering count.

Additional reporting from AFP