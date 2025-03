IT’S A SAD day for the Dundalk parish, as founding band member Seán McKenna announced his departure from the Mary Wallopers this morning.

Seán was one of the three original members of the Dundalk music group, alongside brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy.

In a post shared to the Mary Wallopers’ Instagram account this morning, Seán explained that he had decided to “take a step back” and work on some solo projects.

“The Wallopers started out as a bit of craic and none of us could’ve ever imagined where it would end up taking us,” Seán said.

“I’d like to thank everyone who helped and supported us over the years, every mad bastard that showed up to the gigs, and to thank my bandmates for all the music and memories along the way.

“I’m making some movements at the minute and have some tunes in the works so keep an eye out,” he added.

“Mind yourselves, thanks a million, free Palestine.”

It’s unclear whether McKenna will appear on any future releases by the group.

The Mary Walloopers said in the same announcement that they will “still be touring, just with a moustached shape hole in our lives”.

Fans were quick to reply to the announcement, wishing the guitarist well and lamenting the band’s loss.

“That’s Pancake Tuesday ruined,” one fan wrote.

The Mary Wallopers are currently touring across the UK, with a number of European and US tour dates in the coming months.

The trad punk ensemble are also set to play in Fairview Park in Dublin this June, and will play in Cork and Galway this summer.