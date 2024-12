THE FAMILY OF Private Seán Rooney are to receive information regarding his death in Lebanon two years ago.

The young soldier was killed after the vehicle he was driving came under fire in in December 2022.

He was serving with the UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon.

A report of a UN investigation into Private Rooney’s death was given to the Irish government last year on the strict condition that it not be shared with any third parties.

A spokesperson for the Secretary General told RTÉ that while the UN document continues to have tight restrictions around its information, some of its contents could be shared with the Rooney family.

Some of the family’s frustration became public in October at an inquest which heard that the UN had failed to respond to a request from a coroner for assistance in examining the circumstances of his death.