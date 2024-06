THE MURDER TRIAL of a man accused of killing Irish peacekeeper Private Seán Rooney, who was killed in Lebanon on 14 December 2022, has been postponed until next February, according to local media.

Private Sean Rooney (24) from Newtowncunningham, County Donegal was killed when the UN liveried vehicle he was travelling in came under attack in South Lebanon in December 2022.

Mohammad Ayyad is charged with multiple offences relating to the lethal attack on a convoy of Irish peacekeepers in the Lebanese town of Al-Aqbiya. Today Ayyad failed to arrive at court for the third time.

According to This Is Beirut, Ayyad’s solicitor presented a medical report stating that he was in the hospital and could not present to court. According to the medical report the accused is currently in Ragheb Harb hospital in southern Lebanon.

The court decided it will seek Ayyad’s full medical file with information on his condition, treatment and the duration of his stay from the hospital and postponed the hearing until 12 February 2025.

Last month, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that he would raise concerns about the pace of the trial during a trip to Lebanon.

On June last, the Lebanon’s military court charged five Hezbollah members with the killing of the Irish Trooper.

According to its indictment, the five individuals “formed a criminal association aiming at implementing a criminal project.” Under the Lebanese penal code, they face the death penalty.

Includes reporting by Niall O’Connor.