FORMER WHITE HOUSE press secretary Sean Spicer has advised the Taoiseach not to bring up Gaza or other issues that don’t directly impact Ireland during his meeting with President Trump later today.

Speaking to The Journal in Washington DC last night, Spicer said he does not believe it would be a smart diplomatic move for Taoiseach Micheál Martin to raise Gaza during today’s St Patrick’s Day meeting.

“My experience is President Trump looks forward to this day. It’s an opportunity to really talk about our heritage and our culture, and the bilateral trade and investment that each country has. So as long as it stays focused on that, I think everyone’s going to have a great day,” Spicer said.

Asked what approach the Taoiseach should take in his meeting with Trump tomorrow and the pressure that has been put on him to put forward Ireland’s support for Gaza, Spicer said:

“Right now the US is working to get the hostages back, to stop the killing in Gaza. I don’t know that that’s probably the hill to die on for Ireland. Who wants to come in and bring up an issue that’s not directly impacted Ireland? I don’t know that that might be the smartest diplomatic move.”

His advice to the Taoiseach was to stick to celebrating the tie between the US and Ireland.

He said issues like bilateral trade and others are “great” but that the Taoiseach should focus on the positives.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate the bind and I said before Ireland’s punches above its weight. There’s no other country on Earth that gets the attention that Ireland does tomorrow….It’s basically a whole of government day in America, focused on Ireland,” Spicer said.

“There isn’t another country that gets that kind of attention, and it would be a shame to undermine that bond,” he added.

Tariffs

Separately, when asked if he believes Trump will follow through on his threat of specific tariffs on the EU, Spicer said there is “no question about it”.

“If you go back and look at Donald Trump’s history, go back into the eighties, tariffs and trade are at his absolute core. There’s no way that’s not happening,” he said.

As it stands, the EU is set to be hit by the new US broad tariffs on steel and aluminium imports and the European Commission this morning confirmed its response.

Spicer, who was wearing green and white shamrock trousers for the occasion, made the comments while at a St Patrick’s Day reception hosted by the Irish Embassy in Washington DC.

The reception, hosted by Irish Ambassador to the US Geraldine Byrne Nason, was attended by the Taoiseach Micheál Martin and hundreds of guests.

McDonald's Shamrock Shacks were served at the reception. Jane Matthews Jane Matthews

Spotted among the wide range of guests was former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Emma Little-Pengelly, Independent TD Mattie McGrath, Fianna Fáil TD James O’Connor and former presidential candidate and Dragon’s Den star Seán Gallagher.

Spicer, who now has a podcast, was press secretary in the Trump administration for little over six months in 2016-2017.

He quit the job in opposition to Trump hiring Wall Street financier Anthony Scaramucci as the White House communications director (Scaramucci himself was fired 10 days later after a profanity-laden interview in which he criticised some of his colleagues was published).

Today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin will meet with President Trump in the Oval Office and later in the evening return to the White House for the shamrock ceremony.

His day will begin with a visit to the US Vice President’s home at the Naval Observatory, where he will join US Vice President JD Vance for breakfast.