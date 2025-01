WITH UNDER TWO weeks to go until the Seanad Éireann election, TDs and councillors across the country are being “absolutely hounded” by candidates eager to get their votes.

The voting system for Ireland’s upper chamber is complex so we won’t get into it here other than to say some Seanad candidates are elected by TDs and councillors.

And in a bid to get their votes, election hopefuls have been busy lashing out pledges and promises via text, post and email.

Some have called in the help of friends and family, like the Credit Union’s candidate Vanessa Foran, who has been putting Eurovision winner Johnny Logan to work canvassing on her behalf.

Johnny Logan Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

Others have even gone a step further and are showering the electorate with gifts.

In a very important piece of political journalism, The Journal has been on a mission to scope out all of the goodies that are being sent.

The list is long and ranges from bottles of champagne to notebooks and calendars.

Some wannabe-senators have opted for food produce – Waterford Independent Joe Conway has been sending out bags of coffee beans alongside his material, while TDs have reported receiving pots of honey from Fianna Fáil councillor Niall Kelleher.

One Fianna Fáil councillor said the most lavish thing she received was a bottle of champagne, but she would not respond when asked who from.

Seanad hopeful Adrian Cummins, a well-known voice in Irish media for his work as CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, has been sending out possibly the most unique and memorable gift… disposable egg poaching bags.

The packet of ten disposable bags are being sent out alongside his literature, the envelopes of which have written on the front: “A New Voice for Seanad Éireann: Because there’s more than one way to cook an egg”.

Adrian Cummins' election materials The Journal The Journal

It’s the gift that has all the politicians talking.

One Dublin City councillor told The Journal: “I think the prize for best approach has to go to Adrian Cummins for the egg poaching bags, I actually used them yesterday they’re very handy. He didn’t get a vote from me though.”

Another TD was surprised to hear of the egg bags despite having received “lots and lots and lots” of post from Cummins.

“The material tends to have words like ‘urgent’ printed on the front so I’ve learned to avoid it,” the TD said.

“No I haven’t received any, what were they, egg timers? Egg baskets?,” the TD asked.

After it was explained to the TD that they likely did receive some in the unopened post the TD said, sounding genuinely confused: “Why would I want a bag to poach eggs in?”

“The Seanad thing is so fucking complex I don’t follow it anyway,” The same TD said, adding that it should be scrapped.

TDs and councillors have also reported receiving other gifts like tie clips and shirt cufflinks. A woman councillor said she didn’t receive either of these, but did receive some hand cream from a Fianna Fáil senator who is seeking re-election.

Alongside Christmas cards, Fianna Fáil senator Gerry Horkan sent out tasteful grey notebooks emblazoned with ‘Senator Gerry Horkan’ on the front, while senator Mary Fitzpatrick opted to send out what has been described as “classy” Irish harp badges with her Christmas cards.

Meanwhile Senator Gerard Craughwell sent all newly elected first time TDs a medal which has a harp on it alongside the words ’34th Dáil Éireann November 2024′.

Earlier this year, Craughwell also sent all 940 councillors a lapel badge after the June local elections.

He explained to the Irish Times that the pins were a “collector’s item” for the councillors, with each having the name of the council on top, the council coat of arms and ‘elected June 2024′ at the bottom.

Not all gifts are given equally though.

When asked if they had received any champagne, a Sinn Féin TD responded:

“Nobody would send a Shinner champagne.”

Another Sinn Féin councillor said: “No bottles. No cream. No chocolates…Not even a diary…”

However, they later followed up to say they did receive one thing – the egg poaching bags.

Cabinet ministers also appear to be low down the priority list for prospective senators with one explaining to The Journal:

“I heard they tend to think Cabinet ministers are too busy so we don’t get as many callers. I didn’t get any gifts.”

But is it all a waste of time, effort and money?

No, not the Seanad itself (that’s a different conversation) – the gifts!

One councillor said they are far less likely to vote for a candidate who sends gifts.

This person added that a lot of candidates also go down the avenue of promising councillors they will work to improve their pay.

“Auction politics at its finest,” they said.