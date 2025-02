TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has announced his 11 nominees to be appointed to the Seanad.

His nominees include politicians from the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael parties.

The nominees are:

Dee Ryan (FF)

Alison Comyn (FF)

Anne Rabbitte (FF)

Lorrainne Clifford Lee (FF)

Imelda Goldsboro (FF)

Joe Flaherty (FF)

Evanne Ní Chuilinn (FG)

Nikki Bradley (FG)

Manus Boyle (FG)

Noel O’Donovan (FG)

Gareth Scahill (FG)

Advertisement

The Seanad vocational panels have all been filled after counting concluded on Monday.

Some TDs who failed to get elected in last year’s general election managed to win a seat in the Seanad, while others missed out. The losers included former junior minister Anne Rabbitte (FF) and former Independent TD Cathal Berry.

Meanwhile, former Sinn Féin TDs Pauline Tully and Chris Andrews, as well as former Green Party TD Malcolm Noonan won Seanad seats.

The final 11 senators announced today make up the final seats in the 60-person Seanad.