Public advised not to swim at popular Dublin spot due to e-coli levels

THE PUBLIC HAS been advised not to swim at Seapoint beach due to elevated levels of e-coli in the water.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown county council issued an advisory notice yesterday, advising people not to swim at the popular bathing spot for five days.

The council said samples were taken from all five of the area’s bathing spots on 26 July, and results from Seapoint showed elevated bacteria levels.

Following HSE advice, the council erected an advisory notice advising people not to swim at Seapoint.

Further testing will take place.

Eight beaches across the country currently have restrictions in place;

Stradbally in Waterford

Seapoint in Dublin

Keeldra Lough in Leitrim

Clifden Beach in Galway

Cúas Crom in Kerry

Lilliput, Lough Ennell in Westmeath

Merrion Strad in Dublin

Balbriggan, Front Strand Beach in Dublin

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Updates can be found on beaches.ie.