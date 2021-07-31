#Open journalism No news is bad news

Public advised not to swim at popular Dublin spot due to e-coli levels

The advisory notice will be in place for five days.

By Michelle Hennessy Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 1:26 PM
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE PUBLIC HAS been advised not to swim at Seapoint beach due to elevated levels of e-coli in the water.

Dun Laoghaire Rathdown county council issued an advisory notice yesterday, advising people not to swim at the popular bathing spot for five days.

The council said samples were taken from all five of the area’s bathing spots on 26 July, and results from Seapoint showed elevated bacteria levels.

Following HSE advice, the council erected an advisory notice advising people not to swim at Seapoint.

Further testing will take place.

Eight beaches across the country currently have restrictions in place;

  • Stradbally in Waterford
  • Seapoint in Dublin
  • Keeldra Lough in Leitrim
  • Clifden Beach in Galway
  • Cúas Crom in Kerry
  • Lilliput, Lough Ennell in Westmeath
  • Merrion Strad in Dublin
  • Balbriggan, Front Strand Beach in Dublin

Updates can be found on beaches.ie.

