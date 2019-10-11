This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Search operation for fisherman (24) resumes after boat found wrecked off Cork coast

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 will conduct further searches this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:05 AM
21 minutes ago 741 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4846911

THE SEARCH FOR for a 24-year-old lobster fisherman from Cork, named locally as Kodie Healy, whose boat failed to return to port on Wednesday evening, is still ongoing. 

The search operation is being coordinated by Valentia Coast Guard in conjunction with An Garda Síochána.

The search has been underway since 8.30pm on Wednesday evening when the Coast Guard was notified that he had not returned from his day’s activities.

The west Cork town of Goleen and members of the wider fishing community have turned out in force to search for Kodie, whose father John is also a fisherman.

The alarm was raised by John when his son Kodie failed to return to port.

Searchers later found the wreckage of Kodie’s boat on Carbery Island, near Dunmanus Bay.

The Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter R115 will conduct further searches this morning and shoreline searches will be conducted by Coast Guard units from Schull and Goleen.

The naval ship LE George Bernard Shaw, Castletownbere RNLI and a number of local vessels are also conducting a search that is focused on the general area where debris was located. A Naval Service diving team is also participating in the search.

The Healy family are well-known in the area and there was no shortage of offers of assistance once the alarm was raised.

Kodie is also familiar to those in GAA circles in the area.

The operation is primarily targeting an area of Dunmanus Bay where he was understood to have been tending to lobster pots.

He was fishing alone when he went missing. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie