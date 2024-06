A MAJOR MULTI-AGENCY search operation is underway off the coast of Co Galway, as one person – believed to be a man – has gone missing after going swimming off a boat that was in the water near Carna.

The RNLI, gardaí, and an Irish Coast Guard helicopter are involved in the search.

Advertisement

It’s understood that the man was reported as missing in the water two and a half hours ago.

A garda spokesperson told The Journal: “Shortly after 6:15 pm this evening, Thursday, June 6th, 2024 Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard responded to reports of an individual (understood to be a male) entering the water from a boat off the coast of Carna, Co. Galway. An Irish Coast Guard led operation is currently underway.

“As this is a live and ongoing operation, no further details are available at this time.”

This is a breaking news story with updates to follow…