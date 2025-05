UK COUNTER-TERROR police will investigate online videos allegedly showing Belfast rap trio Kneecap calling for the death of British MPs and shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Last week, counter-terror police confirmed they would assess a video the the band and have now said that this video and another have given “grounds for further investigation”.

Advertisement

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “On April 22, we were made aware of an online video believed to be from a music event in London in November 2024. Following this, we were made aware of a further video, believed to be from another music event in London in November 2023.

“Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos.

“The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

Video has emerged from a November 2023 gig appearing to show one member of the trio saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Related Reads Christy Moore and Pulp among acts calling for ‘freedom of expression’ after cancelled Kneecap gigs Kneecap has gig cancelled on foot of backlash for 'dead Tory' and 'up Hamas, up Hezbollah' comments A second Kneecap gig video is being examined by UK police over 'dead Tory' comments

Footage from another concert in November 2024 appears to show a member of Kneecap shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” – groups which are proscribed terrorist organisations in the UK.