'I've never been so happy to be blackmailed': Saints become sinners in the latest Traitors episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season two, episode seven of The Traitors Ireland.

Presenter Siobhán McSweeney RTÉ RTÉ

The faithful have been on a roll, banishing traitors left, right and centre. But Carla, one of the originals, is still hanging on.

She, once again, Carla had to recruit, as Aoife was banished last week after just one day as a traitor.

Pauric O, one of the feistiest faithfuls, was chosen by Carla to join her on the dark side.

“I need to blackmail somebody that’s strong, somebody that won’t turn their back on me, and someone that I think can definitely get all the way to the final,” Carla said.

“Sign me up,” said Pauric O.

“I’ve never been so happy in my life to be blackmailed.”

Pauric O RTÉ RTÉ

Cloaked up in the conclave, the pair decided the next kill needed to be someone who is suspicious of them but hasn’t made those suspicions known to other faithfuls.

Carla thought Ian, despite his self-proclaimed loyalty, was covertly sussing her out.

Meanwhile, Sam had remarked to Carla: “What? Are you going to kill me?”

Anna was also considered a high-risk faithful because on several occasions now she has caught traitors purely on her excellent intuition. People have learned to listen to her.

Sam was chosen because of his friendship with the current traitors. “It’s going to take the eye off us,” Carla said.

‘How am I not getting caught?’

Pete, another close friend of Sam, shed a few tears at breakfast when he realised he’d been killed. “He’s like my adopted son in here,” he said.

Awwww. Others weren’t so heartbroken.

After giving Pete a sympathetic pat on the back, Carla was back to her usual morning routine – a “lucky banana” at breakfast, which she claims relaxes her before another day of deceit.

Sat beside was her friend DJ, who calls her “a bundle of Ballymun fun”.

He remarked that they “are not taking ourselves or this game seriously”. Oh, DJ, how naive you are.

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“How am I still here? And how am I not getting caught?,” Carla told producers.

“I genuinely didn’t think I’d be this good at the game.”

She is perhaps one of the best traitors the show has seen, but can she keep it up?

Eagle-eyed Ian picked up on something crucial from the last round table.

When everyone voted for Aoife, she voted for Carla. It seemed random to the faithfuls, who didn’t catch the traitor-on-traitor snipe.

However, Ian remembered how, when it was clear she was going to be banished, Aoife looked at him and tapped her chalkboard. He now thinks this was her signalling to him that Carla was a traitor, which she would know since it was revealed that she was one too.

‘No one will know’

Seán C during the mission RTÉ RTÉ

Today’s mission was themed around the seven deadly sins: wrath, greed, pride, envy, sloth, lust and gluttony.

Seven players had to guess which of them the traitors would think committed each sin during gameplay. Each correct answer got them €500 for the prize pot.

They struggled a bit, with traitor Pauric O purposefully sabotaging some answers, but they managed to collect €2,000 out of a possible €3,500.

Meanwhile, the other players were at afternoon tea. After a feed of sandwiches, scones and cakes, they were summoned one by one to the chapel, where presenter Siobhán McSweeney was waiting for them.

They were each offered a shield, which would protect them from being murdered, in exchange for knocking €200 off the sum the other players won in the mission.

“No one will know that it’s you who bought it,” they were told.

Anna, Donal, DJ, and Carla all rejected the offer, as the group had pledged to. However, Diego took the trade and lied when questioned.

This meant the prize money was reduced to €1,800.

“It really pissed a lot of people off,” said Anna, who immediately suspected Diego. “It was all over his face.”

Diego (40), ap hysician associate from Cork RTÉ RTÉ

Diego, trying to appear innocent, went as far as emptying out his pockets to show he had no shield. The pantomime didn’t save him.

“Anna’s look to me was so vicious,” he said.

Donal zoned in on Diego’s reaction when the group was told the shield was taken, saying he didn’t look angry like everyone else did.

‘Under the radar’

To kick off the roundtable, Pete brought up Janet’s behaviour at breakfast after they found out Sam was killed. He said she was “laughing away like nothing happened”.

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Her defence? She just wasn’t that sad about his death.

“I wasn’t that close with Sam in this game. I think he’s a lovely guy, but that just didn’t bother me,” she said.

“I’m sorry that I didn’t particularly care.” That’s cold, Janet.

Janet (35), a concept designer from Dublin RTÉ RTÉ

She had earlier told Donal she was suspicious of Pete, which got back to him.

Her logic was that she and Pete are “the most popular players in the game”, so the traitors likely recruited one of them, and it wasn’t her.

She told him that if she was banished, people would find out she’s a faithful, and he’d “look like a horrible person”. Pete said he was simply asking questions, which is the point of the roundtable.

David and Pete were also suspicious of each other.

Pauric O and David at the roundtable RTE RTE

Last week, David’s name was circulating, as his fellow faithfuls thought he’d stiffened as the game went on, suggesting he was a nervous new recruit. He spent much of the episode arguing his case any chance he got.

But one slip up proved fatal. In conversation earlier, David accidentally said he was a traitor instead of a faithful, but he quickly corrected himself. Unfortunately, with suspicion already high, there was no recovering from that.

All but two players (including himself) voted for him to be banished.

There were tears after he revealed in his final speech that he was a faithful.

Not only did the faithful waste a banishment, but they lost a very sound player.

They weren’t deflated for long. Seán C began musing on whom the traitors are if David isn’t one of them.

He put together what no player had before: Aoife wasn’t an original traitor, she was a recruit, and one of the originals was still murdering.

He brought up Carla’s name, saying she “goes under the radar” and “barely says anything”.

Are Carla’s days numbered, or will she and Pauric O go all the way to victory? We’ll have to keep watching.