Quiz: How much do you know about movie witches?

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PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 hits cinemas this weekend, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman returning as the Owens sisters almost 30 years after the original.
To mark the occasion, we’re testing your knowledge of some of cinema’s most memorable witches.
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