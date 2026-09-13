Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about movie witches?

Something quizzy this way comes.
10.01pm, 13 Sep 2026
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PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 hits cinemas this weekend, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman returning as the Owens sisters almost 30 years after the original.

To mark the occasion, we’re testing your knowledge of some of cinema’s most memorable witches.

In The Wizard of Oz, what does the Wicked Witch of the West write in the sky above the Emerald City?
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Give me the shoes
Beware the other witch

Dorothy must die
Surrender Dorothy
In the 1990 film The Witches, where are the witches holding their annual meeting when a boy named Luke discovers their plan?
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A haunted country manor
A boarding school

A shopping centre
A seaside hotel
In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Hermione punches which fellow Hogwarts student?
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Draco Malfoy
Vincent Crabbe

Gregory Goyle
Neville Longbottom
What are the surnames of the three witch sisters accidentally resurrected in Hocus Pocus?
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Spellman
Sanderson

Halliwell
Dennison
In The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, what sweet does the White Witch use to tempt Edmund?
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Toffee apples
Chocolates

Turkish delight
Tunnock's tea cakes
In Wicked, Elphaba first arrives at Shiz University accompanying which member of her family?
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Her mother
Her father

Her half-sister
Her half-brother
Which 2015 horror film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Thomasin, a teenage girl living with her Puritan family near a New England forest?
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The Crucible
The Love Witch

Beautiful Creatures
The Witch
There's been lots of terrible action films made about witches. Which of these films stars Vin Diesel?
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Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
Season of the Witch

The Last of the Witch Hunters
Black Death
What are the three main characters doing in the woods at the beginning of The Blair Witch Project?
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Making a documentary about a local legend
Retracing the route of a missing hiker

Investigating a series of disappearances
Searching for a lost family member
Which actress plays apprentice witch Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks?
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Julie Andrews
Angela Lansbury

Maggie Smith
Judi Dench
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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Wickedly Good
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Practically magic
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Impractical Magic
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