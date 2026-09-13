Quiz: How much do you know about movie witches?

PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 hits cinemas this weekend, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman returning as the Owens sisters almost 30 years after the original.

To mark the occasion, we’re testing your knowledge of some of cinema’s most memorable witches.

In The Wizard of Oz, what does the Wicked Witch of the West write in the sky above the Emerald City? Alamy Stock Photo Give me the shoes Beware the other witch

Dorothy must die Surrender Dorothy In the 1990 film The Witches, where are the witches holding their annual meeting when a boy named Luke discovers their plan? Alamy Stock Photo A haunted country manor A boarding school

A shopping centre A seaside hotel In Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Hermione punches which fellow Hogwarts student? Alamy Stock Photo Draco Malfoy Vincent Crabbe

Gregory Goyle Neville Longbottom What are the surnames of the three witch sisters accidentally resurrected in Hocus Pocus? Alamy Stock Photo Spellman Sanderson

Halliwell Dennison In The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, what sweet does the White Witch use to tempt Edmund? Alamy Stock Photo Toffee apples Chocolates

Turkish delight Tunnock's tea cakes In Wicked, Elphaba first arrives at Shiz University accompanying which member of her family? Alamy Stock Photo Her mother Her father

Her half-sister Her half-brother Which 2015 horror film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Thomasin, a teenage girl living with her Puritan family near a New England forest? Alamy Stock Photo The Crucible The Love Witch

Beautiful Creatures The Witch There's been lots of terrible action films made about witches. Which of these films stars Vin Diesel? Alamy Stock Photo Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters Season of the Witch

The Last of the Witch Hunters Black Death What are the three main characters doing in the woods at the beginning of The Blair Witch Project? Alamy Stock Photo Making a documentary about a local legend Retracing the route of a missing hiker

Investigating a series of disappearances Searching for a lost family member Which actress plays apprentice witch Eglantine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks? Alamy Stock Photo Julie Andrews Angela Lansbury

Maggie Smith Judi Dench Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! Wickedly Good Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Practically magic Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! Impractical Magic Share your result: Share