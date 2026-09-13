Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

And he's off. Trump waves Ireland goodbye as he boards Air Force One at Shannon Airport this evening. Don Moloney Don Moloney

INTERNATIONAL

Singer Celine Dion reacts during the opening concert of her Celine Dion Paris 2026 residency at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France, outside Paris. Alamy Alamy

#FERRY CAPSIZE At least six people have died and 130 others are missing after a ferry sailing between the islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather and capsized.

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#PUSH FOR INDEPENDENCE The first ministers of the UK’s devolved nations will sign a landmark agreement on Monday aimed at putting pressure on Downing Street to hold referendums on independence.

#HER HEART DOES GO ON Celine Dion has returned to the stage after years battling a rare neurological disorder.

#NEAR MISS Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was among western officials at a train station in Ukraine shortly before a Russian drone hit a train there.

PARTING SHOT

A French creator has made an AI video showcasing a society where migrants “go back home” – a common narrative used by right-wing figures and those who believe that societies are better without migrants. You can watch the video here.