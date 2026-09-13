A train explodes after being hit by a Russian drone at the Ukrainian / Polish border, near a train occupied by former UK PM Boris Johnson and other officials. Kyiv Independent/Screengrab
evening fix

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

The most important Irish and international stories you need to know today.
8.46pm, 13 Sep 2026
464

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

President Trump Shannon 005 And he's off. Trump waves Ireland goodbye as he boards Air Force One at Shannon Airport this evening. Don Moloney Don Moloney

 

INTERNATIONAL 

Screenshot 2026-09-13 at 20.27.08 Singer Celine Dion reacts during the opening concert of her Celine Dion Paris 2026 residency at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, France, outside Paris. Alamy Alamy

#FERRY CAPSIZE At least six people have died and 130 others are missing after a ferry sailing between the islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather and capsized.

#PUSH FOR INDEPENDENCE The first ministers of the UK’s devolved nations will sign a landmark agreement on Monday aimed at putting pressure on Downing Street to hold referendums on independence.

#HER HEART DOES GO ON Celine Dion has returned to the stage after years battling a rare neurological disorder.

#NEAR MISS Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was among western officials at a train station in Ukraine shortly before a Russian drone hit a train there.

 

PARTING SHOT

A French creator has made an AI video showcasing a society where migrants “go back home” – a common narrative used by right-wing figures and those who believe that societies are better without migrants. You can watch the video here.

Screenshot 2026-09-13 at 20.58.48

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie