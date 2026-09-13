Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

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NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#FERRY CAPSIZE At least six people have died and 130 others are missing after a ferry sailing between the islands of Java and Borneo was hit by bad weather and capsized.
#PUSH FOR INDEPENDENCE The first ministers of the UK’s devolved nations will sign a landmark agreement on Monday aimed at putting pressure on Downing Street to hold referendums on independence.
#HER HEART DOES GO ON Celine Dion has returned to the stage after years battling a rare neurological disorder.
#NEAR MISS Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was among western officials at a train station in Ukraine shortly before a Russian drone hit a train there.
A French creator has made an AI video showcasing a society where migrants “go back home” – a common narrative used by right-wing figures and those who believe that societies are better without migrants. You can watch the video here.
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