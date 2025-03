THE SEARCH HAS resumed this morning for a man in Kerry whose family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Michael Gaine (56) was reported missing from his home near Kenmare, Co. Kerry on Friday.

Michael, who also goes by Mike, was last seen in Kenmare town at around 11am on Thursday, 20 March.

Michael is described as being approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build, brown/grey hair and a bushy beard.

When last seen, Michael was wearing an orange woolly hat, black fleece, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.