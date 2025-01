SEARCHES ARE UNDERWAY for Belfast man John George in Alicante, Spain after the father-of-two failed to return home from a holiday last month.

Volunteer search-and-rescue agencies started searching the area this week as family members begged anyone with information about the disappearance of John to come forward.

A spokesperson said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said officers are aware of an incident involving a missing 37-year-old man and support officers have been issued to the relevant family.

K9 Search & Rescue, a volunteer group from Northern Ireland, joined Spanish and European colleagues in Alicante this week. K9 Search & Rescue K9 Search & Rescue

John was last in contact with his family, who believe he has been murdered and buried, by phone on 14 December. He was due to return from Spain on 18 December but never arrived.

K9 Search & Rescue NI, a local Spanish rescue group and a EU volunteer team began large-scale searches of the Alicante area this week. The second day ended inconclusively yesterday.

In a post to Facebook, the group thanked the two other rescue teams who have assisted them in their searches as well as the local police department in Alicante for their support.

Their operation restarted again this morning and will continue on into the coming days, the post said. Sally George, the grandmother of John, told UTV News that all she wanted was for her grandson to come home.

“I don’t care what state he’s in, or anything. Get him home to us,” she told the news programme.

Searches entered their third day this morning and will continue into the coming days. K9 Search & Rescue NI K9 Search & Rescue NI

She described waiting for updates on John’s whereabouts as a “living nightmare” and said her and her family’s lives are on hold until their loved on comes back home.

A small vigil was held on New Year’s Eve in West Belfast, where John is from, to show solidarity with the George family and ask that John be found and brought home as soon as possible.

John’s father, Bill, has travelled to Spain to assist volunteer teams in their search operations and local police with their enquiries into the disappearance.

He has repeatedly called on members of the public, particularly those who may have been around John in Spain, to provide information to his family or the police – anonymously or not – to help get his son home.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: ”While the investigation must be progressed by Spanish police, the PSNI have made an offer of assistance to police in Spain and will assist with any local enquiries as requested by them.”