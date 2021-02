SECONDS ARE DIFFICULT: Difficult second child, difficult second album, difficult second month of the year.

To celebrate February – which, let’s face is it, is just a repeat of January – we want to test your knowledge of these other seconds.

Let’s go.

What is the second month of the year? Shutterstock January February

March April

May June

July August

September October

November December Who was the second President of Ireland? Wikimedia Douglas Hyde Erskine Childers

Seán T. O'Kelly Michael D Higgins Which is the second biggest county in Ireland? Shutterstock Kerry Donegal

Mayo Galway When was the French Second Republic formed? 1848 1798

1948 1066 According to the Gregorian calendar, how many seconds are in a year? Shutterstock Two (hence the name, seconds) 31,556,952

153,234,650,555.4 600,342,444

Absolutely loads What is the second tallest building in the world? Shutterstock Liberty Hall One World Trade Center

Burj Khalifa Shanghai Tower Which of these is NOT a second album? Shutterstock Nevermind by Nirvana Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme by Simon & Garfunkel

Back to Black by Amy Winehouse The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan by (yep, you guessed it) Bob Dylan The Doomsday Clock remains unchanged this year but is still closer to midnight than at any other time since its creation. How many seconds? Shutterstock 100 90

69 (nice) 10 What's the second line of Bohemian Rhapsody? Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

Is this a fantasy? We're gonna sing you a little Bohemian rhapsody, let's go (woohoo) Which came second, the chicken or the egg? Shutterstock The chicken The egg Answer all the questions to see your result! Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are time immemorial. Share your result: Share IMO/Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are second child Anne Windsor Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! You are second child Warren Buffet Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are second child Abraham Lincoln Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! You are second child Bill Gates Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! You are second child Britney Spears Share your result: Share PA Images You scored out of ! You are second child Mark Zuckerberg Share your result: Share The White House You scored out of ! You are second child JFK Share your result: Share Wikimedia You scored out of ! You are second child Charles Darwin Share your result: Share Shutterstock You scored out of ! HOW did you get none right? Share your result: Share