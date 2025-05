FOUR CHILDREN FROM Palestine have arrived in Ireland for medical treatment.

The children, accompanied by their immediate family members, are the second group of children to be brought to Ireland for treatment. They are settling into their accommodation, which has been provided by the Irish Red Cross, and will have a full medical assessment over the coming week.

The group arrived in Dublin yesterday evening after travelling from Egypt on a plane provided by the Norwegian government. They were accompanied by two doctors, two nurses from CHI, three Irish Red Cross case workers and a translator.

The children were assessed at an Italian hospital in Cairo before travelling to Ireland.

They were welcomed by Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, Ambassador of Egypt Mohamed Sarawak Selim and the Deputy Head of Mission Mr Baker M.B. Hijazi.

In September 2024, government approval was secured for Ireland to evacuate a number of sick children from Gaza for treatment and care after an appeal from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It is estimated that Ireland will receive up to 30 paediatric patients in total from Gaza. Ireland will continue to opt in on a case-by-case basis for each child who requires treatment, subject to the necessary capacity being available at that time, the Department of Health said in a statement.

The first group of eight children arrived in Ireland for treatment in December.

Carroll MacNeill thanked all those involved in facilitating the treatment of the children.

“There is no justification for the deliberate attacks on civilians and healthcare services in Gaza and the loss of life has been devastating. Ireland has been clear that this conflict should stop,” she said.

“I’m pleased that Ireland is playing a part in treating children whose lives have been devastated by this needless war, and I wish these children well in their time ahead here in Ireland.”

Likewise, Tánaiste Simon Harris said that he is “proud” that Ireland is able to offer the patients medical assistance.

“These children have lived through hell for a significant chunk of their lives. It is difficult to imagine the suffering they have experienced,” he said.

“While this is positive news, we must keep our focus on the urgent need to stop the conflict. Gaza has received no humanitarian or commercial supplies for many weeks as a result of the Israeli blockade.

“The resumption of hostilities has been disastrous, and I urge the parties to return to talks to ensure an immediate ceasefire, allow for unimpeded access of humanitarian aid and the release of all hostages.”