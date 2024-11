CLOTHES SELLING PLATFORM Vinted is launching a website in Ireland this week, where Irish customers can buy pre-loved items online.

The site and app allow ordinary people to buy and sell second-hand items.

Until now, it was only available in the UK, US and some European countries, but the company has been expanding to more markets.

In a statement, it said: “We are excited to confirm that Vinted, Europe’s leading C2C (customer-to-customer) platform for second-hand fashion and more, enters the Irish market.

“Vinted provides an intuitive way for people to easily sell and buy their pre-loved fashion and other lifestyle items with just a few clicks.

“With its app and website, sellers can declutter their wardrobe and keep 100% of what they make because Vinted has zero seller fees.”

There is, however, a “protection fee” that buyers must pay at a rate of 5% of the item’s price plus a fixed fee of 70 cents. It’s said to offer extra measures against fraud, access to Member Support and a refund policy if the item doesn’t arrive, is damaged in transit, or is significantly not as described.

In Ireland, online second-hand clothes shopping has largely been done on Depop. The popular app got rid of its seller fee earlier this year.

The new Vinted.ie will be connected to the French community, giving members in France and Ireland access to items and customers in both countries.