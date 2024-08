A SECOND PERSON has died following a fatal single-vehicle crash in Quigley’s Point, Co Donegal on Saturday night.

The man, aged in his 20s, was the driver of the vehicle and was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, following the incident, for treatment on serious injuries.

He died in hospital of his injuries this afternoon. A teenage passenger, 16-year-old Kian Dawson, died at the scene on Saturday.

Local politicians from Kian’s home in Derry and his football club, Don Boscos, paid tribute to the “genuine, well-mannered and unassuming” young man yesterday.

“There’s huge sadness and shock right across the city as the news emerged yesterday of those involved in the fatal collision, and they were Derry boys, two cousins, and sadly, tragically young Kian has lost his life,” said Derry MLA Mark Durkan on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland yesterday.

The crash occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday night.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash and have asked the public to assist them by passing on with any information.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.