Opposition calls for Tánaiste to explain whether deal with RAF exists to defend Irish skies

A SOCIAL DEMOCRATS TD has called for Tánaiste Micheál Martin to confirm or deny whether Ireland has a deal with the UK Government to intercept rogue aircraft over Ireland.

Yesterday, The Irish Times reported that the UK are permitted to police Ireland’s airspace but that concerns had been raised by both ministers and military officials since the agreement came into place.

The paper reported that the secret agreement between Ireland and the UK has been in place since the early 1950s and was extended following the 9/11 attacks in New York.

Gary Gannon, the party’s spokesperson on defence, said that the report means that the Dáil should be permitted to scrutinise the policy.

“I think the fact that its on the front of a national newspaper now means that there is a reasonable expectation that the Dáil can scrutinise this policy,

“We can know on what conditions the RAF come into our skies, who’s notified in advance for it, whether they are armed. All of these are reasonable asks that an independent State could have in terms of overseeing our skies.”

When asked if Martin should appear before the Oireachtas Defence Committee, Gannon said that it was a “reasonable” ask.

“I think that’s a very reasonable expectation that we are in fact with the UK in defending our skies, that we understand the nature or at least the principles of these agreements,” Gannon added.

Meanwhile, People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy also called for the Government to publish all documentation related to the alleged deal.

Speaking today, he said that PBP were opposed to the deal and that it was not in tune with the principles of neutrality.

“On the face of it, we would certainly be opposed to some international agreement which gives preferential access and allows the RAF to fly in Irish airspace and does not seem to be in tune with the basic idea of neutrality and non-alignment that we would like to see,” Murphy said.

It follows similar comments from Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy yesterday, when the Cavan-Monaghan TD sought clarity from the Government, claiming that such a deal, if it existed, would expose a failure of investment in Ireland’s Defence Forces.

Yesterday’s reports come months after Independent Senator Gerard Craughwell sued the Government to attempt to compel them to admit whether or not a secret deal with the RAF was in place.

The legal proceedings were initiated in September last year, with Craughwell suing both the Government of Ireland and the Attorney General.

Comments closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.