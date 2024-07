US SECRET SERVICE director Kimberly Cheatle has resigned after the assassination attempt against former US president Donald Trump.

ABC News said two people “familiar with the decision” have confirmed Cheatle’s resignation to its newsroom.

Speaking at an US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability yesterday, Cheatle acknowledged that the Secret Service’s “solemn mission is to protect our nation’s leaders” and that it “failed” when it came to the assassination attempt of Trump.

“As director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapse.”

At the Committee yesterday, she rejected a wave of bipartisan calls for her resignation.

She described that attack on Trump, who was slightly wounded in his right ear while speaking at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, as “the most significant operational failure of the Secret Service in decades.”

“There clearly was a mistake and we will make every effort to make sure that this never happens again,” she said.

Cheatle served as a Secret Service agent for 27 years before leaving in 2021 to become the head of security in North America for PepsiCo.

She was named to head the agency by Biden in 2022.