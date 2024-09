A SECTION OF fencing along the Grand Canal in Dublin has been removed as a “further step to fully reopen the canal amenity”.

The fencing was erected in May after a multi-agency operation was conducted at the canal site to remove a number of tents where people who were seeking international protection, and had not been offered State accommodation, were residing.

In recent months, over 2km of fencing has been erected along the canal by Waterways Ireland to prevent unaccommodated asylum seekers pitching tents along the canal.

In July, Waterways Ireland said maintaining the fencing was costing €30,000 per week.

On 10 September, Waterways Ireland introduced what it described as “enhanced monitoring”, whereby external resources were contracted to work along Waterways Ireland staff by patrolling the area on a 24-hour basis.

In a statement today, Waterways Ireland said this ensured health and safety risks were mitigated and enabled gardaí to be notified of any issues in real time.

It also allowed Waterways Ireland to “ascertain the pattern of when and how many encampments are taking place, and to advise any arrivals of the prohibition on staying in tents by the canal, along with the associated health and safety and public health risks”.

A spokesperson said this is a “pilot programme which will be kept under review and is part of Waterways Ireland’s efforts to fully reopen the canal”.

The spokesperson also described the removal of a section of fencing yesterday as a “further step to fully reopen the canal amenity”.

Waterways Ireland added that “erecting temporary barriers along the canal was not something that Waterways Ireland had ever envisioned doing”.

The spokesperson said it was “done as a mitigation measure, primarily for reasons of health and safety, and public health, following large-scale illegal encampments on the canal banks”.

They added that staff have been “monitoring the area to deter erection of illegal encampments, to identify public-health issues, sanitary and clean-up requirements, to survey the canal and canal bank and to deter criminal damage to Waterways Ireland property and fencing”.

“All instances of illegal encampments and criminal damage to property have been and continue to be reported to An Garda Síochána,” said Waterways Ireland.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, chair of Tiglin Aubrey McCarthy said it’s “good news” that some fencing had been taken down but added that “there’s a good lot more to be done”.

“To have the Grand Canal behind barriers should never have been done and this is progress,” he added.