'There's no tragedy for me': US actress Selma Blair opens up about MS

The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star (46), was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 28 Feb 2019, 10:27 AM
The 91st Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Party - Los Angeles Selma Blair attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source: Ian West via PA Images

US ACTRESS SELMA Blair has opened up about her life with multiple sclerosis. 

The Legally Blonde and Cruel Intentions star (46), was diagnosed with the chronic central nervous system disease – which causes symptoms including fatigue, pain and coordination problems – in August after suffering symptoms “for years”.

“I really feel like people with disabilities are invisible to a lot of people,” Blair said in a new interview with Vanity Fair

Blair first revealed her diagnosis in an Instagram post last October. However, after appearing with a cane at an Oscars party on Sunday, she has this week spoken to Good Morning America and Vanity Fair about her experience. 

“It wasn’t about announcing a dramatic diagnosis. I had no idea, for some reason, that news outlets would be it up or anything,” she said. 

Blair said she was worried about whether anyone would hire her. However, she said those who got in contact with her included Amy Schumer, whose father also has MS. 

She told Vanity Fair that she was surprised her honesty about her disease struck a chord with strangers.

“I’m pretty much a nobody in Hollywood. But when I read comments on Instagram from people who were suffering, whether it was from MS, or anything, I think, holy shit, there’s a need to honesty about being disabled from someone recognisable,” she said.

Blair has received an outpouring of positive feedback from social media users this week. 

Blair told Vanity Fair she will continue to share her story because “there’s no tragedy for me”. 

“I’m happy and if I can help anyone be more comfortable in their skin, it’s more than I’ve ever done before,” she said. 

She also plans to keep acting in the future. 

“I don’t know if I believed in myself or had the ambition before my diagnosis. And oddly now I do, and I don’t know if it’s too late.”

With reporting by © – AFP 2019 

