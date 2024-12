GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a serious assault after a woman was found injured at a car park in Newbridge, Co. Kildare on Wednesday morning.

The woman was found in an unresponsive condition by gardaí and emergency services in St Conleth’s car park, near Main Street in Newbridge, Co. Kildare shortly after 8am on Wednesday.

She was taken to Tallaght University Hospital, and was treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí said in a statement that an incident room has been established at Newbridge Garda Station, and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

“No arrests have been made at this time. Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to the public for information.

Anyone present in the area of St Conleth’s Car Park, off Main Street, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, between 11pm on Tuesday 3rd and 8.15am on Wednesday 4th December 2024, and who may have information regarding this incident, are urged to contact Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111, or any Garda Station.