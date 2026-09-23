New sexual assault charges for two men accused of rape at Galway's Ceannt Station

TWO MEN ACCUSED of the rape and false imprisonment of a woman in Galway city in August have been further charged with sexually assaulting her.

Both men, aged 27 and 25, are in custody and appeared before Galway District Court on Wednesday.

The younger man was charged with two counts of sexual assault of a woman at Ceannt Station, Galway city on 1 August 2026.

These new alleged offences were contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1990 as amended.

Detective Garda Karen Treacy said the accused made no reply when she charged him under caution at Galway Courthouse on Wednesday morning.

He was previously charged with one count of rape and one count of false imprisonment.

The older man was charged with one new count of sexual assault of a woman at Victoria Place, near Ceannt Station in Galway city on 1 August 2026.

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He had previously been charged with false imprisonment and two counts of rape of the same woman at Ceannt Station on the same date.

Garda Detective Pádraig Healy told the court the accused made no reply when the new charge of sexual assault was put to him under caution at Galway Courthouse on Wednesday.

Garda Sergeant Joanne McGhee confirmed the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed trial on indictment in the Central Criminal Court.

She confirmed to defence barrister Donal Cronin that the DPP had directed that the matters could go forward on a signed plea if applicable.

The brief hearing – which was translated to both men through an Arabic interpreter – heard that their recent application for bail in the High Court was refused.

Cronin said the duo reserved their position on bail on the fresh charges.

Judge Fiona Lydon reaffirmed the reporting restrictions requested by Sgt McGhee and said the defendants could not be identified.

She certified an Arabic interpreter and granted legal aid to the two men on the new charges.

Judge Lydon adjourned the case to Monday, 28 September for a book of evidence.