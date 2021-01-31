Male arrested over alleged sexual assault in Tolka Valley Park

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged incident that happened in Tolka Valley Park in Dublin yesterday.
A passerby saw a female being led into the woods by a male.
It is understood that an alleged sexual assault took place.
Gardaí were alerted and attended the scene. The male fled on foot but was caught and arrested.
A spokesperson said gardaí “are following a definite line of enquiry”.
