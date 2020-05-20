Body of former WWE star discovered after being swept out to sea while swimming with son

THE BODY OF former World Wrestling Entertainment star Shad Gaspard, who was last seen swimming off Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, was found along the shore today, authorities said.

Lifeguards had told police that Gaspard, 39, was swept out by a rip current at the weekend, when rescue workers were able to pull his 10-year-old son from the water.

“When last seen by the lifeguard, a wave had crashed over Mr. Shad Gaspard and he was swept out to sea,” police said in a statement on Monday.

A search by lifeguards and divers for Gaspard proved fruitless and he had been listed as a missing person by the Los Angeles Police Department yesterday.

His body was recovered near Venice Pier around 2am local time today and identified by the coroner’s office.

Gaspard starred in the crowd-pleasing WWE, making up half of the tag team Cryme Time with his partner JTG.

He retired from pro wrestling in 2010 and had pursued an entertainment career with roles in television and films.

