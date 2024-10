Sharks 41

Munster 24

A SHARKS SIDE packed with 10 current Springboks inflicted Munster to a fourth loss from their last five games.

It has been a disappointing start to the URC season for Graham Rowntree’s side and another loss was on the cards when the Sharks scored after just 44 seconds in Durban. The electric scrumhalf Grant Williams had pierced the ruck defence in the middle of the field and offloaded to the Aphelele Fassi, who outpaced the cover defence.

Advertisement

It was 14-0 after five minutes and Munster had barely touched the ball. The Sharks led 31-10 at halftime, with Tom Ahern and Mike Haley scoring the Munster tries.

In the second half, Munster’s hopes of a comeback were snuffed out when Sharks flank Vincent Tshituka charged down replacement back Billy Burns for a try.

There was a superb finish by wing Calvin Nash to give the scoreboard a semblance of respectability and there was consolation when Tadhg Beirne scored a last minute try to salvage a bonus point for the visitors.