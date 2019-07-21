Gardaí investigate alleged assaults during protest outside Shelbourne Park greyhound stadium

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING reports of two assaults during an animal rights protest outside Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium in Dublin.

Animal rights campaigners gathered outside the stadium yesterday evening to protest against the treatment of greyhounds involved in the industry, which has attracted controversy since animal welfare issues were uncovered by RTÉ last month.

During the protest, a woman in her 30s was allegedly assaulted by a man, while gardaí also received a report of an alleged assault on a man in his 50s, who claims he was punched.

Neither victim required hospital treatment, but gardaí confirmed they were investigating two minor assaults.

A garda spokesman added that investigations into the incident are ongoing.