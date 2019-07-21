This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí investigate alleged assaults during protest outside Shelbourne Park greyhound stadium

A man and a woman both reported minor assaults to gardaí.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 1:25 PM
13 minutes ago 901 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4733306
Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Image: Google Street View
Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING reports of two assaults during an animal rights protest outside Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium in Dublin.

Animal rights campaigners gathered outside the stadium yesterday evening to protest against the treatment of greyhounds involved in the industry, which has attracted controversy since animal welfare issues were uncovered by RTÉ last month.

During the protest, a woman in her 30s was allegedly assaulted by a man, while gardaí also received a report of an alleged assault on a man in his 50s, who claims he was punched.

Neither victim required hospital treatment, but gardaí confirmed they were investigating two minor assaults.

A garda spokesman added that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie