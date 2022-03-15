Ship from same firm that blocked Suez Canal runs aground in US

File photo - The Ever Given ship in the Suez Canal last year

File photo - The Ever Given ship in the Suez Canal last year

A MASSIVE CONTAINER ship, owned by the same company whose vessel last year blocked the Suez Canal, has run aground near the US port of Baltimore, US officials have said.

The Ever Forward, a 1,096-foot vessel ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay shortly after leaving a Baltimore port on Sunday night, said the executive director of the Maryland Port Administration, William Doyle, in a statement.

Advertisement

“There have been no injuries or spills,” Doyle clarified.

“The ship’s grounding is not preventing other ships from transiting to the Port of Baltimore,” he added, noting that efforts had been underway since Sunday night to free the stranded vessel.

The accident came almost exactly a year after the 200,000-ton container ship MV Ever Given became wedged in the Suez Canal during a sandstorm, blocking the key waterway for six days.

The Suez Canal is a vital artery from Asia to Europe that carries 10 percent of global maritime trade and provides Egypt with vital revenues.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Both vessels are owned by the Evergreen Marine Corp., which is based out of Taiwan.

The Ever Forward was bound for Norfolk, Virginia, when the accident happened, US media reported.

© AFP 2022