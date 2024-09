A ONE-TIME SMUGGLER’S ship, intercepted by authorities a decade ago, will be sunk in the seabed off Co Mayo to create the country’s first artificial reef later today.

The MV Shingle was seized by authorities when it was used in an attempt to transport a shipment that led to the seizure of 32 million cigarettes and 4.5 tonnes of tobacco in 2014.

After a High Court order for the forfeiture of the ship to the State, it has mainly sat in storage as authorities tried to figure out what to do with the 60 metre vessel.

The sinking will be livestreamed and can be viewed here. It’s all part of a joint venture between local company Killala Bay Ships 2 Reef, the Revenue Commissioners, Mayo County Council and Sligo County Council.

The ship is set to be scuttled at around 3pm today to form a diving wreck off the West coast to form an artificial reef.

Killala Bay Ship 2 Reef (KBS2R) said it wants to transform the old ship into an “Atlantic underwater oasis” by creating a tourism attraction.

Earlier this year, a Maritime Area Consent licence was granted to KBS2R to allow them to tow the Shingle to Killala Bay from New Ross, Co Wexford – a three-day journey that came to an end yesterday.

Planning permission was granted by Mayo County Council in July for the preparation, transportation and placement of the MV Shingle on the seabed of Killala Bay.

Local Mayo county councillor Michael Loftus and trained diver Michael Loftus said it was an exciting time as today’s sinking is the culmination of an idea that can be traced back to 2008.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the company expects to make back the €2 million spent on the project by 2027.

“We expect that this money that they have spent on it up to this will be paid back within the three-year period from diving tourism, fishing tourism [and] marine research,” Loftus said.

He added that it has the potential to “enhance the biodiversity” of the sea area, however, environmental group Coast Watch Ireland has aired some concerns about the plan.