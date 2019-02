The shooting took place at Belclare View.

The shooting took place at Belclare View.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after reports that multiple shots were fired at a house in Ballymun early this morning.

No persons were injured in the shooting which occurred at a house in Belclare View.

Gardaí say there was damage to the front of the house and there have been reports that a nearby apartment was also damaged.

An investigation has been launched into the shooting and the scene was cordoned off this morning.