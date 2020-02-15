This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One person dies and four others injured in shooting outside Berlin music venue

The incident took place in a square in front of the Tempodrom, near Potsdamer Platz.

By Press Association Saturday 15 Feb 2020, 12:34 PM
1 hour ago 9,154 Views 10 Comments
Emergency services in front of the Tempodrom venue in Berlin after the shooting
Image: Paul Zinken via PA Images
Image: Paul Zinken via PA Images

ONE PERSON HAS been killed and four others injured in a shooting outside a music venue in Berlin, German, according to authorities. 

A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said one or more people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, near Potsdamer Platz in the centre of the capital, before fleeing the scene.

A 42-year-old man was killed, spokeswoman Mona Lorenz told the Associated Press.

Four other people were injured, some seriously.

Lorenz could not confirm whether the injuries were caused by the gunfire.

Investigators do not yet have any indication about the motive for the shooting but it does not appear to be terrorism-related, she added.

The incident took place in a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.

Berlin has one of the highest numbers of killings per person among European capitals.

