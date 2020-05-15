This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 15 May, 2020
Teenager's shooting the latest violent incident in Darndale area of north Dublin

The attack happened in the Primrose Grove area shortly before 9pm.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 15 May 2020, 3:09 PM
1 hour ago 6,631 Views 8 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

GARDAI INVESTIGATING THE shooting of a teenager in Darndale, north Dublin, yesterday evening are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the neck and leg and is receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

The attack happened in the Primrose Grove area shortly before 9pm.

Gardaí discovered a motorbike on fire shortly after the shooting.

Reacting to news of last night’s shooting, Labour TD for Dublin Bay North, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said: “While thankfully there has been no loss of life in this instance, it is a stark reminder that violent crime hasn’t gone away during the public health emergency.

“I have been calling for a Northside Crime Task Force that would bring together community stakeholders in Dublin Bay North for some time now, similar to the Mulvey Commission for the North Inner City.

“We need to see action on this now.”

This is the latest violent incident in the area. Last week, a man was stabbed a number of times in the Marigold Park area of Darndale. He suffered serious injuries. 

Last May, Jordan Davis (22) was shot in the head in a laneway at Marigold Road.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

