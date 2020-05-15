Teenager's shooting the latest violent incident in Darndale area of north Dublin

GARDAI INVESTIGATING THE shooting of a teenager in Darndale, north Dublin, yesterday evening are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the neck and leg and is receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital.

The attack happened in the Primrose Grove area shortly before 9pm.

Gardaí discovered a motorbike on fire shortly after the shooting.

Reacting to news of last night’s shooting, Labour TD for Dublin Bay North, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin said: “While thankfully there has been no loss of life in this instance, it is a stark reminder that violent crime hasn’t gone away during the public health emergency.

“I have been calling for a Northside Crime Task Force that would bring together community stakeholders in Dublin Bay North for some time now, similar to the Mulvey Commission for the North Inner City.

“We need to see action on this now.”

This is the latest violent incident in the area. Last week, a man was stabbed a number of times in the Marigold Park area of Darndale. He suffered serious injuries.

Last May, Jordan Davis (22) was shot in the head in a laneway at Marigold Road.