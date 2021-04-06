#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 4°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Five people arrested in connection with attempted murder of a man in Dublin last year

The man in his 30s was shot a number of times last May.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 9:30 PM
37 minutes ago 3,112 Views 0 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED five people as part of an ongoing investigation into the attempted murder of a man in north Dublin last year.

The man in his 30s was shot a number of times at a house in Cromcastle Drive, Kilmore, Coolock at around 2pm on 20 May 2020. 

This morning, four men (two aged in their 30s, one 20s and one 40s) and a woman (aged in her 30s) were arrested by gardaí during an operation in north Dublin.

They are being detained at various garda stations and can be held for up to seven days. 

These are the first arrests in the case. Gardaí said the injured man has since recovered from the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

