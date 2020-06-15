Poll: Will you go to a shopping centre this week?

UNDER THE GOVERNMENT’S accelerated roadmap to re-open Ireland, shopping centres across the country are permitted to re-open today.

While some centres have remained open to allow access to supermarkets and pharmacies, many shops inside remained closed since March.

Things will look and feel a little different when shoppers turn up at these centres from today as the government has said outlets can re-open provided “measures are taken to ensure people do not congregate at benches, fountains or food courts”.

Many of the measures recommended by the National Standards Authority of Ireland last week relate to ensuring customers maintain social distancing by way of appropriate signage and moving along defined routes.

Some of the country’s largest shopping centres have confirmed they are to re-open today, with the Hammerson group, which runs Dundrum Town Centre, the Ilac Centre and Swords Pavilions in Dublin, among those confirming they will open.

So, today we’re asking you: Will you go to a shopping centre this week?

