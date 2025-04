THE DELAYED SHORT-TERM let legislation will go to Cabinet today in a bid to free up housing stock.

As reported by The Journal last week, the bill was taken off the agenda last Tuesday amid concerns raised by some ministers that more work was needed on legislation.

Ministers were also unhappy with the manner in which the general scheme was presented, with some stating that they didn’t even have time to read it before it was put before them at the meeting.

It was agreed at the meeting that the majority of items for the Cabinet agenda must be flagged the previous Friday.

Children’s Minister and Kerry TD Norma Foley is understood to also have raised some concerns about the regulations last week, which will ban planning permissions for short-term lets, such as Airbnb, in towns of more than 10,000 people.

However, despite concerns raised, the population marker of 10,000 is understood to remain in the proposals going to Cabinet today in a joint memo from Enterprise Minister Peter Burke and Housing Minister James Browne.

A number of Kerry councillors spoke to The Journal about the impacts on tourism and what what the new law might have on the area.

However, it is understood that government is feeling the pressure when it comes to taking action, with the Tánaiste stating that the whole debate over the issue has gone on for too long.

Burke told his parliamentary party last week that housing was the greatest challenge facing the country and the legislation was an important measure to balance the needs of our tourism sector and the housing needs of thousands of people across the country.

The minister said 20,000 homes are being rented on Airbnb currently.

He said the legislation would not ban Airbnb but would free up homes for young people to rent, highlighting that the government’s biggest priority was housing and it was essential every minister took steps to address the crisis.

The housing minister told The Journal last week that it is a case of having to prioritise housing in the midst of a crisis.

A statement from the Department of Housing said the short-term let register will, for the first time, provide full oversight of tourism accommodation in Ireland with a register of all accommodation types, which from a public policy perspective will be of great benefit to tourism.

The spokesperson added that the establishment of the register will also assist local authorities with the enforcement of planning requirements for short-term lets, which are already set out in law.

“This will see a reduction in available tourism accommodation. However, an appropriate balance must be achieved between the needs of the tourism sector and the long term housing market,” said the department spokesperson.

The Department of Housing will set out guidelines in the form of a National Planning Statement on short-term letting to supplement the introduction of the new legislation on short-term lets.

This will “provide clarity and certainty on the planning requirements in respect of short-term letting properties to ensure that property owners have a clear understanding of planning requirements well in advance of the final enactment,” said the department.

The new regulations are due to come into effect in May 2026.