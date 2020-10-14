#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 14 October 2020
Man arrested in Dublin after shots fired at house

Damage was caused to the windows and exterior of the house but no one was injured,

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 14 Oct 2020, 10:11 AM
Image: Shutterstock
A MAN HAS been arrested after shots were fired at a house in the Clondalkin area of Dublin last night.

Gardaí were called at around 9.20pm when a number of shots were fired at the house on Greensfort Crescent. Damaged was caused to the windows and exterior of the house, but none of the occupants of the house were injured.

Gardaí said those involved fled the scene on foot. A man in his 20s was arrested near the scene by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) a short time later.

He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Ronanstown garda station.

The scene has been preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact the incident room at Ronanstown garda station 01 6667700 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

