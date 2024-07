TWO MEN IN their 20s have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the discharge of a firearm and an alleged assault. The incidents allegedly occured at a house in Dundalk, Co Louth on Friday at approximately 8.30pm.

Three men, two in their 20s and one in his 50s, were injured during the incident.

Two of the men were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, for treatment of their injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

One man in his 20s is currently detained pursuant to Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a Garda station in the Co Louth area.

A second man, also in his 20s, is detained pursuant to Section 4 of the criminal Justice Act 1984, also at a Garda station in the Co Louth area.

Gardaí said that investigations are currently ongoing.