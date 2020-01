GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING reports of shots fired at a house in Limerick city last night.

The attack happened at a house on Lenihan Avenue in Prospect, on the south side of the city, which was sealed off by gardaí.

Gardaí received reports of shots fired at the house around 8pm and conducted house-to-house inquiries last night.

There are no reports of anyone being injured, said a garda source.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station on 061 214 340.