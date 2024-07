US PRESIDENT JOE Biden has come under even more pressure to drop out of the US Presidential election after a string of verbal gaffes at the Nato leaders summit last night.

Biden accidentally referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as “President Putin” when inviting him to speak at the closing ceremony of the summit in Washington D.C.

Seconds after making the mistake, the US President returned to the podium and said: “President Putin? We’re going to beat President Putin. I’m so focused on beating Putin we gotta worry about it. Anyway.”

Advertisement

He later referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “Vice President Trump” at the news conference that followed.

The 81-year-old has battled criticism about his age throughout his campaign but has recently come under fire from his fellow democrats, with several calling for him to now step aside.

So today we’re asking: Should Biden drop out of the US Presidential race?