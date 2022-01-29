Poll: Should Boris Johnson resign?

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson could finally get sight of the highly-anticipated ‘partygate’ inquiry as early as this weekend, after police insisted they had not delayed its publication.

Reports circulated of a potential outside challenger for the Tory leadership as the wait continued for the official investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall.

It is widely believed that either Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are frontrunners to win the top job if the PM is ousted.

But the Daily Mail reported on Friday that centrist Tories are backing ex-soldier Tom Tugendhat to be Johnson’s successor. The newspaper said some Conservative MPs believe the Foreign Affairs Select Committee chairman represents the “best chance for a fresh start”.

Meanwhile, fresh allegations have emerged in regards to a reported get-together on Johnson’s birthday in June 2020.

